HOLLYWOOD- The Oscars 2023, according to Nielsen was watched by only 18.7 million viewers, a 12 percent increase from last year’s tepid 16.62 million viewers, it beats the all-time low of of 10.4 million who watched in 2021 ceremony. The 95th Oscars stands as the highest-rated awards show of any kind since the 2020 Oscars. Perhaps it was the champagne carpet and not the red carpet at the pre=Oscars that made people curious. The interesting parties were the Elton John’s Annual Oscar Party that raised $9 million for AIDS foundation with an all-star-studded celebration. Thousands of guests joined Sir Elton John and David Furnish for their annual Academy Awards Viewing Party in West Hollywood Park on March 12, 2023. After a year away from his hosting duties due to a scheduling conflict in 2022, John returned to once again greet and entertain guests as his party entered its 31st year. It began in 1992, the event is one of hollywood’s longest-running Oscar parties, besting even the Vanity Fair party by one year.

Some of the guests included, Patricia Arquette, Donatella Versace, Wiz Khalifa, Heidi klum, Hilary Duff, Brooke shields, Kesha, Tyga, Sharon Osbourne, Sophia Bush, Julianne Hough, Smokey Robinson, Michael Imperioli, and Jill Zarin, who posted pictures on Instagram with Stephen Spielberg and Oscar winner Daniel Kwan. Mrs. Jill Zarin looked beautiful, her dress had thousands of hand-sewn beading crystals. Stunning!

The celebrities then went to the Vanity Fair Party, where Oscar winners rub elbows with a range of stars from Hollywood and beyond. Jennifer Coolidge, Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade, Daniel Glover, Mivhael Keaton, Danielle Deadwyler, Sharon Stone, Kate Hudson, Megan Thee Stallion, Queen Latifah and Riley Keough just to mention a few.

That’s it for the Oscar’s parties. Now we have the St. Patrick’s Day’s party this coming Friday, March 17, 2023. Wear green, as you nurse a pint at an Irish bar, chow down on fish and chips or the traditional corned beef and cabbage, and Irish soda bread, and green beer.

We all know that it takes a little planning as far as drinking holidays are concerned in Los Angeles. Some parades were already held this past weekend. The shenanigans begin early at Muldoons Irish Pub in Newport Beach, Ca. Yes, at 8 am the festivities begin, with Irish food, Guiness Irish car bombs and much more. On Friday, St Patty’s Party at Sip Little Tokyo. The Hollywood St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl & Block Party will be held on Mar 18-Mar 19, 2023. St Felix Hollywood. The Pub Crawl includes, 10 plus participating bars, exclusive drink specials at each venue, free St Patty’s Day necklaces at check-in, and after parties. St Patrick’s Day Festival on Mar 19, at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with the popular Celtic band, and bagpipes.

Now, if you want to get in your private jet and fly to New York or Boston this weekend, that’s awesome. Boston’s huge St. Patrick’s Day parade takes place on Sunday, March 19, starting at 1pm. The parade dates back to March 17, 1737, when the city’s Irish immigrants inaugurated the event as a way to show solidarity in their new home, honor their birthplace, and pay respect respect to the Patron’ Saint of Ireland. The parade features bagpipes, brass marching bands, elaborate floats, military units, dancers, politiicans, and entertainers.

In New York, the St.Patrick’s Day parade begins on March 17 at 11:00 AM. The fiest New York parade was held in 1762, and its been a time-honored tradition of Irish pride. From pipe and drum bands to to dancers and performers in regalia, midtown Manhattan transforms into a big party with a sea of green revelers every year on March 17.

Rose’s Scoop: St. Patrick’s Day in the Windy City transformed the Chicago river to a dyed emerald green- a tradition that dates back to 1962.Looks amazing! Happy St. Patrick’s Day everyone! Stay Safe!