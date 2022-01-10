UNITED STATES— A whistle-blower going by the alias of “John Doe,” has admitted to receiving funds for ballot stuffing (a form of electoral fraud) in the state of Georgia for the 2020 general election and the runoff election that followed.

In the state of Georgia, it is illegal for any third party to pick up or drop off ballots. This practice is what is referred to as ballot harvesting. Reports indicate that over 240 people made a drop-off of over 5,000 ballots for the 2020 election.

The alleged whistle-blower reportedly admitted being paid $45,000 to harvest 4,500 ballots in the Atlanta metropolitan area.

Georgia Secretary of State (SOS), Brad Raffensperger acknowledged the reports of ballot harvesting and agreed to an investigation. Raffensperber gave the following statement to the National Desk reporter, Jan Jeffcoat.

“Credible evidence was given to us that people were harvesting ballots. This information was provided to us and they said there’s a witness, a ‘John Doe.’ And so we’re looking at subpoenaing that person to get the information.”

Raffensperger had previously and publicly refuted any claims of voter fraud from President Trump and the Republican party concerning the 2020 Georgia general election.

Raffensperger’s office reportedly received a complaint from the conservative voter integrity group, True the Vote. The detailed report included evidence with video footage of thousands of absentee ballots being collected and dropped off between 2:00-5:00 a.m.

According to the SOS web page, Raffensperger launched an investigation into several groups including; America Votes, Vote Forward, and The New Georgia Project, that Raffensperger said, “Have repeatedly and aggressively sought to register ineligible out-of-state or deceased voters,” prior to the January 5, Senate runoff elections.

“I have issued clear warnings to groups and individuals working to undermine the integrity of elections in Georgia through false and fraudulent registrations.” Raffensperger continued, “The security of Georgia’s elections is of the utmost importance.” Full-text of the report may be found on Raffensperger’s web page.

A few minutes ago in Chatham County, our observers watched an unidentifiable woman mix over 50 ballots into the stack of uncounted absentee ballots. — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) November 4, 2020

During the election, Canyon-News reached out to individuals who had moved to Alabama from Georgia who were genuinely concerned that their data would be used to vote for Joe Biden in Georgia while they were voting for Donald J. Trump in Alabama. The couple never got confirmation that their names were used on a fraudulent ballot. The concerned couple did not respond in time for print.

Brad Raffensperger is running for reelection as Georgia Secretary of State. The Republican Primary election is scheduled for May 24, 2022.