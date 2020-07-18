UNITED STATES—Former girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell pleaded “not guilty” in a court meeting held via Zoom, July 14, for six-count indictments of sex trafficking young women/ girls between 1994-1997.

Maxwell, 58, was arrested in her New Hampshire estate on July 2, without bail. U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan declined Maxwell’s “not guilty” plea and Maxwell was again denied bail, this Tuesday during Maxwell’s hearing.

At the time of her arrest, prosecutors said that Maxwell refused to open the door for FBI agents. When the agents busted through the doors, Maxwell quickly retreated to an interior room. Maxwell’s lawyer, Mark S. Cohen, told judge Nathan that she was following what security protocol told her, saying she had to retreat to her room if there were any disturbances at the door. Nathan rejected Cohen’s claim.

Late last year, Maxwell had purchased a mansion posing as a journalist under the name “Jen Marshall”. Maxwell used identity to ensure that she was kept hidden from the public as allegations were coming out. According Assistant U.S. Attorney Alison Moe, a real estate agent gave out a statement confirming Maxwell’s fake identity during her December 2019 purchase of the state in New Hampshire.

“The real estate agent told the FBI agent the buyers for the house introduced themselves as Scott and Janet Marshall. Both had British accents,” Alison Moe said. “Scott Marshall told her he was retired from the British military and was currently working on a book. Janet Marshall described herself as a journalist.”

Moe added:

“They told the agent they wanted to purchase the property quickly through a wire and they were setting up an LLC,” Moe said.

Moe also shared with the court Annie Farmer’s statement. Farmer was one of the victims of Epstein saying that Maxwell was a “sexual predator who groomed and abused me. [Maxwell] lied under oath and tormented her survivors,” Farmer said.

Maxwell’s lawyers have said that she “vigorously denies the charges, intends to fight them, and is entitled to the presumption of innocence.”

Judge Nathan will set another trial date for Maxwell which is expected to be next year, July 2021.