HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Gigi’s, a French bistro will officially open in the Hollywood Media District on Friday, November 13 and has long been anticipated to open indoor operations as they had plans to open in 2019. Currently, they are open for patio seating with a maximum of 40 people, with reservation only, and carry a menu that is a California twist of French cuisine that includes plates like foie gras, country pate, and their crafted cocktails.

The fine dining restaurant suits comfortably next to the other trendy restaurants nearby like Tartine Bakery, Petit Trois, and Sightglass Coffee.

The sleek design of the interior is an appealing environment as it appears in their social media accounts. Gigi’s incorporates various unique design details, such as the marble flooring from France, or the hand painted panels along the bistro created by artist, Andie Dinkin. The interior was created by prominent restaurant architect, Osvaldo Maiozzi before he passed away in May.

The owner and founder of Gigi’s is Alexander Wilmot who currently owns Whitmans, a chain of burger restaurants in New York. The bistro is Wilmot’s new restaurant venture on the West coast. To ensure the casual feel of the French restaurant scene, Wilmot hired a team of experienced culinary chefs to spruce up the menu. Executive chef Matt Bollinger heads the menu. He previously worked at restaurants Jean Georges and Trois Familia.

Once the dining room is open, it is expected to seat 60 people and is one of a few places in the media district to have hours of operations late. Gigi’s is located at 904 N Sycamore Avenue.