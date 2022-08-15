HOLLYWOOD- The Goo Goo Dolls are currently on tour. They recently performed at the PNC Bank, in Holmdel, New Jersey on August 13. Coincidently, the home of John Rzeznik, who lives in Westfield, New Jersey. The rock band was formed in 1986 in Buffalo, New York. The band consists of Johnny Rzeznik, guitarist/vovalist, Robby Takac bassist/vocalist, drummer George Tutuska. Mike Malinin was the band’s drummer from December 1994 until December 27, 2013(but not made an official member until 1998).Renowned for their commercially successful 1998 single “Iris,” they have had several singles including “Name” and “Naked” from 1995’s A Boy named Goo, “Slide,” “Black Balloon,” “Dizzy,” and “Broadway” from 1998’s Dizzy Up the Girl, “Here is Gone” from 2002’s Gutterflower, “Better Days,” “Give a Little Bit,” and “Stay with You” from 2006’s Let Love In, and “Home”. The Goo Goo Dolls have had 19 top ten singles on various charts, and have sold more than 12 million albums worldwide. The band’s tenth album Magnetic, was released on Jume11, 2013. On May 6, 2016, their eleventh studio album, “Boxes, was released, including the single “So Alive.” According to published reports, John has recorded 14 studio albums.

John is also a great songwriter, following the album “Gutterflower,” Rzeznik wrote “Always Know Where You Are” and “I’m Still Here” for the Disney film Treasure Planet which were also released as a single independently from the band. From October to December 2007, Rzeznik was a judge and marketing manager Ian “Dicko” Dickson on the Fox network’s The Next Great American Band. On June 19, 2008, Rzeznik was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Famr and was awarded the Hal David Starlight Award. On March 24, 2014, Cash Cash released their new single “Lightning”. The single featured Rzeznik on vocals and was written by Cash Cash and Rzeznik together. Back in November 2020, he participated in a virtual fundraiser to help combat hunger and raise money for the Community Foodbank of New Jersey.

Reznik has been open about his personal life, including his sobriety for nearly five years now. Every journey is never easy, including the frontman who has admitted he used alcohol as a social lubricant. Thankfully, he recognized his problem and got the help he needed, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t still struggle with staying sober. Back in 1999, The Goo Goo Dolls survived a plane crash when their military flight skidded off of the runway in severe weather conditions at Naval Air Station Sigonella in Sicily at approximately 3pm (EST).The group, their crew and several other passengers were returning from Bosnia, where the group had just performed for soldiers and other military personnel at Tuzla Army Base. Bosnia was the last stop on the band’s European military “Christmas Tour” which saw them play to thousands of American service men and women. The U.S. Naval-operated DC-9 attempted two landing approaches in severe rain, wind and lightning conditions before touching down on the third attempt. The plane skidded off the runway and slid back on again, causing damage to the aircraft’s landing gear and wing. Quick thinking air crew opened hatches and all passengers exited emergency chutes onto the runway. Military fire and ambulances personnel were immediately dispatched and the threat of serious passenger injury and further equipment damage was averted. The 30 or so passengers were extremely frightened, however, no serious injuries were reported other than bumps and bruises.

Rzeznik has been married twice, his current wife Melina Gallo were married in 2013. On December, 2016, they welcomed their first child, Liliana. The family resides in Westfield, New Jersey, in a beautiful Victorian house which was totally renovated.

