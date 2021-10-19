HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles Police Department’s (LAPD) Force Investigation Division are investigating an Officer-Involved Shooting (OIS) that transpired in the Hollywood Division.

The LAPD reported on October 2, around 11 a.m., a woman was walking in the area of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue. A suspect later identified as Grisha Alaverdyan, 27, approached the woman and stabbed her in the stomach. Her friends flagged down a LAPD sergeant who requested additional units.

With additional units at scene, Alaverdyan was given directions that he refused to comply with. While armed with the knife, he moved toward officers, resulting in an officer-involved shooting and the use of a beanbag shotgun. The suspect was struck by both gunfire and the beanbag round.

Both victim who was stabbed, and Alaverdyan were transported to local hospitals for medical treatment. Alaverdyan was booked for Attempt Murder. The knife the suspect used was recovered at scene. No officers were injured during the incident.

LAPD’s specialized Force Investigation Division responded to the scene and interviewed witnesses and supervised the collection of evidence by the Forensic Science Division.

The complete investigation will be reviewed by the Chief of Police, the Board of Police Commissioners, and the Office of the Inspector General to determine the thoroughness and accuracy of the investigation and whether the use of deadly force complied with LAPD’s policies and procedures. Additionally, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office who responded to the scene will review the subsequent FID investigation; evidence collected and witness statements to determine if the force used by the officer was reasonable.

The officer involved in the incident has been identified as Police Officer II Thor Abiva, Serial No. 44313, assigned to Hollywood Area Patrol. The LAPD issued the following statement on its website:

“The following information is based on a preliminary and ongoing investigation, which continues to evolve as investigators interview witnesses, review physical and electronic records, and analyze forensic evidence. The Department’s understanding of the facts and circumstances may change as additional evidence is collected and analyzed.”