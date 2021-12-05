The tense body and. set jaw of the barista signalled to Robbie that it was time to beat it. However, his gaze lingered onto the wavy dark red hair (or maybe it was closer to auburn than red). The colorful coiffure contrasted with the stainless steel door of the refrigerator. The red-haired inspector ran a finger along the rubber strips that sealed the refrigerator.

She shook her head and made a notation on a clipboard.

The barista said, “I’ll bring it out to you.”

R.P. Caine, familiarly known as Robbie, in his few days here had established his preferences to the extent that the co-owner knew exactly what he wanted. And out it came, a hard-boiled egg and green tea. Meanwhile, he beheld the black schnauzer, ringed by poodle fluffiness, drink water from a doggie bowl in the patio.

“A hard-boiled egg for a clandestinely soft-boiled soul.”

Indoors, from whence the black dog had been banished, he saw the proprietor listen with drawn face as the inspector ticked off points with bureaucratic apathy.