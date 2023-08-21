MALIBU—The National Weather Service forecasts that a storm would impact Southern California, bringing heavy rain, high winds, hazardous road, beach and sea conditions, possible power outages Sunday, August 20 through evening Monday, August 21. Hurricane Hillary is moving up the coast from Baja toward LA County, and weakened to a Tropical Storm by the time it made landfall on Sunday.

The NWS issued a flood watch for LA County, including Malibu, Sunday afternoon through Monday evening. Rainfall rates of up to 1 inch per hour are possible, with 1-4 inches total. Winds were between 30-50 mph in the region.

The public was warned about heavy rain, strong wind, hazardous road conditions with flooding, mud, water and rocks in the road impacting low visibility.

Be prepared for potential flooding of creeks and low-lying and flood-prone locations, hazardous beach and ocean conditions due to beach erosion, rip currents, storm debris in the water, heavy surf and rough waters. Stay off jetties and rocks. People should stay off the beaches and out of the water, as it may be very hazardous, and stay off trails which could be hazardous due to flooding, muddy slippery terrain and rockfalls.

Sign up for alerts from the City www.malibucity.org/news (scroll down to “Alert Center”). Sign up for alerts from LA County (Fire and Sheriff’s Depts) www.Ready.LACounty.gov/Alerts.

The public was informed to secure loose items in their yards and ensure all drains on one’s property are clear (including rain gutters). The public was informed to preepare for power outages, check flashlights and batteries and backup power sources and protect refrigerated food by moving some items to the freezer and getting ice for ice chests. Property owners were informed to take pictures of your property to document the condition before the storm. Storm preparedness tips can be found in the City’s Emergency Survival Guide (p. 74) at www.malibucity.org/survivalguide.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LADPH) recommends avoiding contact with ocean within 72 hours of significant rainfall, especially near discharging creeks and stormdrains, due to high levels of bacteria and pollutants from storm runoff.

City and County Public Works crews and Caltrans are coordinating, and will be monitoring PCH and canyon roads in Malibu for hazards, using bladetrucks to keep the roadways clear, clearing drainage, and pre-placing equipment.

The Malibu-Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station had additional staff, the LA County Fire Department augmented staffing with extra lifeguards on duty, Mountains Recreation and Conservation Authority (MRCA) and had their Swift Water Rescue Team on hand, and the American Red Cross is on standby.

Monitor weather and emergency information on local news. During power outages, use battery, solar, hand crank or car radios, which will operate: 99.1 FM KBUU, 1070 AM KNX. Monitor weather conditions at https://www.weather.gov/lox. Sign up for weather, beach or emergency alerts via text or email from the City of Malibu at www.malibucity.org/news (scroll down to “Alert Center”).

All current city alerts will be posted on the website: http://www.malibucity.org/Alerts. All emergency information will be posted on the website http://www.malibucity.org and on social media: http://www.facebook.com/CityofMalibu, http://www.twitter.com/CityMalibu and http://www.instagram.com/cityofmalibu. Follow Malibu Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station on social media at https://twitter.com/LHSLASD. Sign up for emergency alerts from LA County (includes Fire and Sheriff’s Depts) www.Ready.LACounty.gov/Alerts.