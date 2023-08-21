INGLEWOOD– With Tropical Storm Hilary pouring a deluge of rain over the Southland, the preseason contest between the New Orleans Saints and the Los Angeles Chargers was nearly canceled. Fortunately, SoFi Stadium has a roof for these unforeseen events, and the New Orleans Saints thwarted a Los Angeles Chargers late surge for a 22-17 victory on Sunday, August 20.

Fans were hoping to see new Saints Quarterback Derek Carr. The former Las Vegas Raiders QB is poised to lead New Orleans back to revelance since the retirement of Drew Brees, and it remains a mystery and wonderful plot going into the NFL season. Saints backup Jameis Winston put up another efficient performance in Week 2 against the Chargers.

He completed 13 of his 21 attempts for 169 yards, including a nice deep ball to rookie running back Kendre Miller that set up the game’s first touchdown. To those who obsess over Fantasy Football, this rookie has the potential to be a star right out of the gate.

The TCU Horned Frog made an incredible, over-the-shoulder diving catch on a throw from starting quarterback Jameis Winston that resulted in a 27-yard gain down to the Los Angeles 7.

Even with the roof keeping most of the rain out, it was a sloppy game featuring six punts but was entertaining and had the intensity and feel of a regular season game.

The credit goes to Chargers backup Quarterback Easton Stick. He compiled 233 yards through the air and two interceptions while rushing for a couple scores on the ground to go along with 63 yards on seven carries.

The play of the game was when the Chargers were inside the 5-yard line, when stick rushed out of the pocket and bulldozed his way into the end zone. It appears Stick will be a reliable and steady backup should Herbert get injured.

Trailing by 5, the Chargers had one final drive to score touchdown and win the game. On 4th Down, Stick got stuck by a giant Saints lineman as he heaved the football. It was intercepted by New Orleans and that was the ball game.

One final preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium remains before the fun starts. The NFL regular season begins on Sunday, September 10. As the Miami Dolphins visit SoFi Stadium to face the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is slated for 1:25 pm on Sunday, September 10.