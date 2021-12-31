MALIBU—Heavy rainfall led to the flooding of campground sites at Leo Carrillo State Park in Malibu on Thursday, December 30. The heavy rains led to more than 20 people being trapped inside the park and having to be rescued by officials.

The California Highway Patrol- West Valley Division tweeted:

“Due to the severe flooding at Leo Carrillo campground in Malibu along PCH, LA County Fire Department’s Search & Rescue Team is rescuing stranded campers with their boat! CHP is on scene for traffic control.”

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Department arrived to the location shortly after 6 a.m. The National Weather Service reported over 4.5 inches of rain falling in the region within the past two days.

The city of Malibu tweeted the following statement in response to the incident:

“The@LACOFD@LACoLifeguards and @VCFD responded to flooding at Leo Carrillo State Beach early this morning and evacuated 22 people to safety. Some had to shelter in place on high ground. Thank you First Responders!”

There were no reports of any injuries as a result of the flooding. The rain led to closures of the NB 101 freeway in North Hollywood as well on Thursday. The left lanes of NB 101 at the 170 split were flooded. “Only the #3 lane is open and traffic is extremely slow. Avoid the area if possible,” the CHP West Valley tweeted Thursday afternoon.