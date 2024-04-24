LOS ANGELES—On April 23, Halley Gillespie from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) contacted Canyon News to renew the search of now 17-year-old, Mykala Nijala Lindsey who has been missing from her home since December 11, 2023.

According to NCMEC, Micale Herron, who is the mother of Mykala Lindsey has been out of her mind with worry, “heartbroken,” since the day her daughter went missing four months ago. She hopes the following message will somehow get to her daughter and bring her home.



“Mommy loves you so much. We all want you to come home where you will be safe. Your little brother misses you and needs you back home.”



Mykala is described as being a Black female who is about 5’ 5” tall and weighing approximately 120 lbs. She goes by MyMy or Mary and is considered to be at risk due to her age.

She has black hair and has multiple tattoos including stars on her face, a butterfly on her neck, the year ‘2007’ behind her ear, the name ‘Micale’ between her thumb and forefinger, ‘Mary’ along her jaw, and a heart on her throat. She has pierced ears, and another piercing on her top lip.



Her whereabouts are unknown; however, she may be in the Long Beach area and has been known to also frequent Hollywood and Pamona.



The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) sent out the initial missing person’s report in January of 2024. LAPD encourages anyone who knows anything about the whereabouts of Mkayla Nijala Lindsey to come forward. If you know something, say something or call LAPD at 1-877-275-5273



If you’d prefer, call the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children at the numbers below.



If you have any information about Mykala or her disappearance, please

contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Los Angeles

Police Department (California) at 1-877-275-5273.



