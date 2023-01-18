SANTA MONICA—Lt. Rudy Flores of the Santa Monica Police Department indicated in an email to Canyon News that a suspect has been arrested in connection to a residential burglary.

The SMPD reported on Tuesday, January 17, at approximately 8:33 p.m., officers were dispatched to a Burglary Alarm call at a residence in the 500 block of Marguerita Ave. Dispatch were contacted by an individual reporting she spotted someone enter the guest house of a home, remotely via security cameras.

Authorities arrived on scene one minute later and set up a containment around the home.

During the search, officers located the suspect inside the guest house and took him into custody without incident. Officers discovered the suspect defeated the sliding glass door to make entry.

The suspect, Hezekiah Campbell, 27, was transported to the SMPD jail where he was booked for Burglary and Vandalism. A records check revealed he is wanted in Arizona for shoplifting.

Anyone with any additional details on the incident is asked pertaining to contact SMPD Detective Buus at 310-458- 8943 or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.