MALIBU—On Tuesday, October 12, the National Weather Service (NWS) updated current fire conditions to elevated to locally brief critical conditions in Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties from October 12 through October 14 due to periods of gusty north to northeast winds and low humidities.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect Thursday night through Saturday for much of Los Angeles and Ventura Counties with higher temperatures of 80-90F as well. There is the possibility of a Red Flag Warning this week as well.

The entire fire weather planning forecast can be accessed via https://go.usa.gov/xRFM3. Monitor the current conditions with the Fire Weather Snooper at: https://www.weather.gov/lox/fwmV3. Fire One Page is a one-stop-shop for fire weather links: https://www.weather.gov/lox/fire.