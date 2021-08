BEL AIR—The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call of distress on Wednesday, August 25 at 4:19 p.m. after a hiker got stranded near 2415 N. Nalin Drive.

LAFD Air and Ground personnel arrived at the location and found an adult male yelling for help in a rough terrain. The severity of the hiker’s injuries was not determined.

The hiker was air transported to a local hospital via a LAFD rescue helicopter with unassessed injuries. Details of his condition was not disclosed to the public.