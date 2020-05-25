LOS ANGELES—Eighteen historic World War II planes will soar over Los Angeles, Riverside, and Orange County on Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, to honor U.S. Military veterans and healthcare workers who have saved lives in the battle against COVID-19.

Operation Social Strong serves “as a salute to all veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy today and to honor all the Frontline COVID-19 Health Care Workers heroes of today,” said Commemorative Air Force Inland Empire Wing Operations Manager Bill Prosser told City News Service.

The flight will be 90 minutes, beginning at 12:00 pm in San Bernardino then will fly sea bound until reaching Irvine where the historic planes will fly up the coast until Malibu. The planes will head inland flying and then southbound providing views to the San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles City, before flying inland and landing near San Bernardino again.

The “D-Day Doll,” a 1943 Douglas C-53D will lead the formation and will carry a veteran from every war of the past 80 years.

“It’s a way to say thank you,” said Prosser.

The flight comes two weeks after the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew across the country in an effort to boost morale people affected by COVID-19 and all who are quarantining. Prosser says the flight on Memorial Day will “be a lot slower than the T-Birds and Angels, so people can see us better. It’s not like, ‘Boom’ — They’re gone. We’ll be going 120 mph.”

For more information of the flight and viewable locations click here.