HOLLYWOOD- Many movie critics say that the sequel is inferior to the original. Many times, I must agree, that it’s true. It’s truly difficult to recreate something that made you fall in love with a franchise in the first place. Though we love The Lost World and Jurassic Park III, they just don’t match the thrill of Steven Spielberg’s 1993 masterpiece. Every once in a while, a sequel manages to eclipse its predecessor. Let’s look at some of the sequels that are better than the original. Just this past Saturday they had “The Godfather,” marathon. For many years, The Godfather Part II was known as the only sequel to ever win Best Picture until the rise of 2003’s The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. While Marlon Brando’s Vito famously died in the celebrated first film, the draw of Godfather II is Vito’s backstory, tracing his journey from Sicily to his eventful rise as the Mafia patriarch. This Vito is expertly portrayed by none other than Robert De Niro in an early starring role, where he speaks not just in Italian but in the Sicilian dialect of Italian. The performance earned him his first Oscar. The young Vito and his son Al Pacino who both rise to power, helped flesh out the Corleone saga and give it the status it deserved. The melodramatics were given operatic grandeur in director Francis Ford Coppola’s first Godfather, but the movie wasn’t quite the metaphorical epic that some critics claimed.

The Dark Knight back in 2008, was an inspired dark take on the age-old caped Crusader, with Christian Bale fitting into the bat suit that George Clooney defiled before him. Fortunately, the sequel came with one f the greatest turns of all time. Heath Ledger’s twisted take on the Clown Prince of Crime himself, the Joker. Ledger recreated a well-known character in such a manner, that he instantly made The Dark knight the definitive Batman classic. The two hours and 32 minutes, which is long for a movie, had such a careening zest that it’s a ride for the brain . Humor has always been the secret strength of the Avengers franchise, but the Thor: Ragnarok back in 2017 was fun.

Chances are if a film is successful, there’s going to be another one. Sequels and film franchises seem to have an undying popularity, churning in large box office numbers and audience engagement. So what’s going in for sequels coming out in 2023? We have for the first-time since 2008’s The Kingdom of Crystal Skull, one of cinema’s most iconic heroes will return in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. For what is rumored to be the last hurrah, Harrison Ford will pick up his famous hat and whip once more. The film is set to be set against the backdrop of the Space Race, and will once again feature villainous Nazis. Directed by James Mangold, an adventure that moviegoers are eagerly awaiting. Should be released June 30, 2023.

Who could forget, Mission:Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One- due July 14, 2023. Tom Cruise is back again. Last but not least one of my favorites is coming out on September 8, 2023, is My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. The Portokalos family will be traveling to a family reuniom in Greece for a heartwarming and hilarious trip full of love, twists and turns. The official trailer is out. Nia Vardalos returns as the screenwriter for the third film and for the first time, serves as the latest entry’s director. Vardalos will lead the film alongside her former co-stars John Corbett, louis Mandylor, Elena Kampouris, Joey Fatone and many more. After Michael Constantine, who played Toula’s father Gus, died in 2021, the third film will pay tribute to the late actor. The orginal “Big Fat Greek Wedding” premiered in 2002 and became the highest-grossing romantic comedy of all time, earning a total of $368 million worldwide over the course of nearly one calendar year of play at the box office. The amazing screenplay earned Vardalos an Academy Award nomination for best original screenplay. Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and Gary Goetzman have returned to produce the third film.

Rose’s Scoop: Wishing everyone a great, safe Memorial Day Weekend! Remember our heroes, we honor them!