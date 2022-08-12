SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department have arrested a suspect connected to a homicide that transpired on Thursday, August 11. Lt. Rudy Flores of the SMPD indicated in a press release to Canyon News that at approximately 10:47 a.m., officers were dispatched to a call of unknown trouble at a residence of a multi-family apartment complex in the 1400 block of Lincoln Blvd.

Several witnesses reported hearing a female screaming for help from inside one of the units. Officers arrived to the complex 3 minutes later and were informed by witnesses that a male left the unit and provided them his description. A responding motor officer spotted a pedestrian, matching the description of the male, and followed him until he was safely detained at the Jack in the Box located at 802 Santa Monica Blvd. SMPD

Officers discovered a deceased female inside the unit and determined she was the victim of a homicide. Authorities identified Lamont E. Horton, 47, via witnesses as the individual who came out the unit. Horton is believed to be known to the victim. He was arrested and transported to the SMPD Jail where he was subsequently booked for Murder – 187 PC.

Anyone with any additional details related to the case is asked to contact Detective Burciaga 310-458-8932 or the Watch Commander (24 hours) at 310-458-8426.