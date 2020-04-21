SANTA MONICA- The City of Santa Monica will open online applications for its Section 8 and Below Market Housing programs beginning Friday, May 1, 2020 at 8 a.m. PST. The Section 8 program provides rental subsidies to low-income families to help pay rent. The Below Market Housing program offers housing opportunities for a range of households at varying incomes.

Due to a greater numbers of individuals experiencing unemployment, the City’s Housing Division aims to offer additional affordable housing units to aid economic hardship. Applications will be available in English and Spanish and will only be accepted online at www.santamonica.gov/housing. Applications will be accepted on an ongoing basis but documents to support income and city priorities will need to be downloaded with the application.

Applicants do not have to be experiencing a financial hardship as a result of COVID-19 to apply. The online housing application is an opportunity for Santa Monica residents and workers at varying income levels – from extremely low income to incomes as high as $94,700 for single households and higher for bigger families.

The Housing Division is available to help applicants through the process at (310) 458-2232 after the applications open May 1. For more information regarding the waitlist, housing programs and to apply visit www.santamonica.gov/housing.