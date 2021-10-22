UNITED STATES—In an October 21, press release, the FBI confirmed that the human remains of Brian Laundrie were found Wednesday, October 19, at T. Mabry Carlton Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, Florida.

Dental records were used to assist in identifying the suspect. Laundries’ backpack and notebook were found nearby.

#UPDATE: On October 21, 2021, a comparison of dental records confirmed that the human remains found at the T. Mabry Carlton, Jr. Memorial Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park are those of Brian Laundrie. @FBITampa pic.twitter.com/ZnzbXiibTM — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) October 21, 2021

Reports indicate that Brian Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, were assisting law enforcement and the search and rescue teams with their search.

Steve Bertolino, the attorney for the Laundries, told reporters that it was Brian’s father, Chris, who found the bag with his son’s remains in it. They were reportedly found on the far side of a trail that Brian Laundrie frequented.

Those familiar with the trail have publicly stated that the area in which they believed Brian Laundrie trod was ridden with rattlesnakes and alligators. Video footage captured by various news teams shows footage of Florida swamplands.

Dog trainer Kyle Heyen was included in the search with the K9 dog cadaver dogs. The K9 dog handler, Kyle Heyen told Dan Abrams of News Nation on social media that he found it, “highly suspicious,” that the cadaver dogs missed the bag.

Authorities later reportedly returned to the Laundrie home to confirm that the remains did indeed belong to their son.

Brian Laundrie, 23, and his fiance, 22-year-old, Gabby Petito, reportedly left the Laundrie home on their cross-country trek on August 13. Gabby Petito’s mother Nicole Schmidt and father Joe Petito reported their daughter missing on September 11 after Schmidt had not heard from her daughter in 13 days.

Schmidt shared publicly that the last text she received only said, “No Service In Yosemite.” She also indicated there were other texts around the 27th and the 30th, but Schmidt relayed that she was not certain they were from her daughter.

The North Port Police Department obtained a search warrant on September 15, for the hard

drive they had in their possession in the North Port Police Department locker.

UPDATE: Items of interest were located at the Carlton Reserve this morning in connection with the search for Brian Laundrie. An #FBI Evidence Response team is processing the scene. The reserve is closed to the public and no further details are available at this time. @FBIDenver pic.twitter.com/itOYRpY6fp — FBI Tampa (@FBITampa) October 20, 2021

On September 17, Brian Laundrie was reported missing. The FBI reportedly removed items from the phone to aid them in their search.

According to the Teton County Coroner’s office, Gabby Petito died from strangulation sometime between August 22-29.