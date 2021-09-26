HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Los Angeles Firefighters received a call shortly after 9:00 a.m. on Friday, September 24, regarding an injured hiker stranded on North Fuller Avenue and Franklin Avenue in Runyon Canyon Park .

LAFD rescue teams arrived at the scene at 9:19 a.m. and found the hiker on the hiking trail. He was assessed for injuries and diagnosed with a broken ankle but in stable condition.

Ground units secured the area while aircrews hoisted the hiker to safety and transported him to a local hospital.

There is no further information currently.