AMERICA— Retailer J.Crew Group Inc. has filed for bankruptcy protection as of Monday, May 4 citing setbacks due to COVID-19 crisis.

The company is overwhelmed with $1.65 billion in debt, which with bankruptcy protection will be converted into equity. J.Crew claims they will lose $900 million in sales after having to close down stores during COVID-19.

Many Americans have had to resort to applying for unemployment during this uncertain moment in history as COVID-19 has forced many companies to close their doors and lay off many employees.

Prior to COVID-19, J.Crew was in the process of expanding their denim brand, Madewell, in order to help pay down a large portion of its debt, however, coronavirus abruptly put a stop to all plans. Many other large retailers and other companies are predicted to follow suit.