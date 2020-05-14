HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On Tuesday, May 12, an offer was made on the $1.245 million property owned by the star of “Jackass,” Chris Pontius.

The home, located at 2061 Nichols Canyon Rd., was listed on May 5. Public records show that Pontius purchased the property in December 2002 for $535,000. If the house is sold at list price, he stands to make a profit of more than $750,000.

While there is a pending offer, the property website Zillow notes that the home is “contingent.” This means that Pontius already accepted the offer, but “certain conditions must be met” and he may be open to backup propositions.

The 1,153 square foot home – containing 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms – presides on a 0.17-acre lot. It is described in the official listing as “truly one of the most magical Mid-Century’s in Nichols Canyon,” which is a stone’s throw away from the Strip.

The description continues to say that “set against a lush landscape of greenery and a babbling stream, you instantly connect with nature the second you walk through the front door. Greeted with high ceilings and an abundance of natural light, the open floor plan is perfect for entertaining. In the living area you will find walls of glass that lead out to an oversized balcony, perfect for dinner and cocktail parties. Off the living area you will find a generous sized flex space that acts as a den or 2nd bedroom. The large master bedroom has tons of closet space and a newly renovated bathroom.”

Anthony Paradise of Sotheby’s International Realty is the property agent; he can be contacted at (310) 279-8303 or (310) 888-3837.

Visit this page to view the original listing, and view the home’s website at www.2061nicholscanyonrd.com.