BEVERLY HILLS—The Los Angeles Police Department announced on Thursday, November 30 that a suspect has been arrested in a fatal follow-home robbery that transpired in San Dimas. The LAPD reported that on November 30, the Beverly Hills Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a 2024 Gray BMW 440i 4-door with a California plate “9JOE329″ that was wanted in connection to a robbery-murder that occurred in San Dimas.

While conducting the traffic stop, officers detained and arrested Jerrid Joseph Powell, 33, who was wanted for the incident. During the search of the vehicle, a firearm was recovered. BHPD detectives believe the recovered gun in Powell’s vehicle was likely used in the robbery-murder.

The victim in the follow-home robbery has been identified as Nicholas Simbolon, 42, who was killed after pulling into his garage in the 1800 block of Hawkbrook Drive on Tuesday, November 28. He was shot in the upper torso by Powell after 6:55 p.m. Upon taking personal belongings, the suspect shot the victim and fled the crime scene.

Simbolon was followed home by Powell after charging his Tesla at a West Covina EV station. The victim worked with Los Angeles County Executive Office as a project manager. He leaves behind a wife and two sons, ages 8 and 10. Powell is being held on a $2 million dollar bail.

The Los Angeles Police Department – Robbery Homicide Division detectives suspect Powell is the person wanted in three murders that occurred in Los Angeles. According to the LAPD, ballistic examination determined that the firearm was connected to all three murders. Powell will remain in custody pending the filing of criminal charges.

“I am grateful for the collective work of the Los Angeles Sheriff Department and Beverly Hills Police Department that has resulted in the identification and arrest of the individual we believe is responsible for these vicious crimes. I am proud of the extraordinary work of our detectives and forensic services personnel for their efforts and collaborative work to identify and apprehend the person responsible to prevent further loss of life. We thank the District Attorney for the services he is dedicating to the prosecution in this case,” said Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore.

“The amazing coordination and communication between our partner agencies, along with technology, helped take this dangerous individual off our streets to protect our community. Sheriff’s Homicide investigators will continue to work with our justice partners to ensure we hold this individual accountable for these heinous murders,” said Sheriff Robert G. Luna.

Los Angeles County Chief Executive Officer, Fesia Davenport regarded Mr. Simbolon in that “he was key in developing application software that helped propel the office forward and also to help our mission to deliver services to citizens and residents of LA County.”

Justice Deputy for Board of Supervisor Kathryn Barger, Sandra Croxton delivered remarks on behalf of Supervisor Barger. “The entire county family joins his loved ones in mourning his loss. He will be greatly missed.”

San Dimas City Mayor, Emmett Badar also expressed his condolences. “Our prayers are with the family, and we certainly want the community to know that we’ll be there to support them.”

The LAPD’s Central and South Bureau were searching for Powell who is believed to be connected to three murders of homeless individuals in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department are investigating three separate murders that occurred between November 26 and November 29. In each case, the victims were experiencing homelessness. Some similarities have been identified, but detectives are working to determine if all the murders are related. Two of the victims killed have been identified as Mark Diggs and Jose Bolanos. Powell is believed to have shot and killed the three homeless individuals as they slept.

Authorities are warning the public if they suspect that are being followed to not go to their homes but drive to the nearest police station or sheriff’s station and contact 911. If able, obtain the license plate and description of the vehicle that is following.

Anyone with details is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division, Homicide Special Section, at (213) 486-6890. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.