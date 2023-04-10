AUGUSTA, GA— Jon Rahm won his 2nd major on Sunday, April 9 and his first green jacket. The Masters is a special tournament that no other major can compare to. It has the same home every year. Broadcasters can only refer to fans as patrons. Cell phones are not allowed on the course. Chairs with arm rests are forbidden. I could go on all day.

Just like Augusta National having a special heir about it in the world of golf so do the Spaniards. Rahm is the fourth Spaniard to win the Masters after Seve Ballesteros, Jose Maria Olazabal and Sergio Garcia. Olazabal and the late Seve Balesteros were paired together on 15 occasions in the Ryder cup. That’s more than any other duo. Their record together is 11-2-2.

The pairing of Rahm and Garcia in the 2020 Ryder cup held in Whistling Straits in the Fall of 2021 was a throwback to the masterclass of the two Spanish veterans. It was one of the few bright sparks of a heavily defeated Team Europe. Flare, emotion and a never say die attitude are the characteristics those in the world of golf would use to describe the four Spanish Masters’ champions.

This Master’s Sunday would have been the 66th birthday of the late Seve Ballesteros. 2023 also marks 40 years since Ballesteros’ 2nd Masters victory. Rahm paid tribute to Ballesteros upon receiving the green jacket and stated he never would have been there if he hadn’t have watched him play the 1997 Ryder Cup. The five time major winner died as a result of brain cancer in 2011.

Rahm trailed Brooks Koepka by four strokes going into Sunday. He had 30 holes to catch the four time major winner due to weather delays meaning he hadn’t yet finished his 3rd round. Koepka shot 75 in his final round to share 2nd place with 52 year old Phil Mickelson.

Mickelson Galloped up the leader board and shot a -7 round of 65 on Masters Sunday. Mickelson became the oldest major winner of all time after winning the 2021 PGA Championship at age 50.