WEST HOLLYWOOD—A gospel group who were dancing to Justin Bieber’s new single “Holy” were surprised by the singer in West Hollywood on Friday, September 18.

A video shared by TMZ shows Bieber taking off his mask and surprising the gospel group performing to his new song in front of a fire station.

The group of dancers did not notice Bieber watching their routine because he was wearing a face mask. He waited till the end of the song and announced himself by pulling the mask down. Fans were seen screaming in the video coming face-to-face with the musician.

A video of the Bieber surprising his fans was posted to Instagram by Brandon Winbush, one of the performers in the gospel group.

In his post Winbush wrote, “Those kids will never forget that moment! Their reactions, when they realized @justinbieber was standing right beside them, will forever warm my heart!”

Bieber released his new single “Holy” on Friday, September 18 in collaboration with Chance the Rapper. Along with a video where he debuted with Wilmer Valderrama and Ryan Destiny.