CELEBRITY—”PRIME hydration” was announced as the official sports drink of the LA Dodgers on March 31.

The duo KSI and Logan Paul founded the sports drink together in 2022. Both PRIME and the LA dodgers made the announcement on their Instagram pages on March 31. The post featured KSI and Logan Paul dressed in baseball apparel holding the sports drink. The duo also threw the ceremonial opening pitch before the Dodgers game against the Arizona Diamondbacks following the announcement.

KSI (Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ) is a member of the YouTube group “Sidemen.” The British YouTube group has over 18 million subscribers on YouTube. The group is known for travel videos, sports challenges and charity soccer games. KSI is also a musician.

KSI is also a co-founder of “Misfits Boxing.” The organization founded in 2022 hosts influencer and celebrity boxing matches. Six Year NFL veteran Greg Hardy is a past participant. The next event on April 21 will feature former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell.

Logan Paul is an influencer, podcast host, boxer and WWE wrestler. Paul hosts a lifestyle podcast called “Impaulsive.” The show has interviewed celebrities such as actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, motivational speaker Tony Robbins and former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski. Paul has also faced former world champion boxer Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout.

Paul and KSI met twice in the boxing ring in 2018 and 2019. Their first match in Manchester, England in 2018 ended in a draw. KSI won their second fight in the Staples Centre in Los Angeles in November 2019. The victory was a split decision on the judges scorecards.

Prime energy was unveiled by the duo in January, 2022 and is co-owned by businessmen Max Clemons and Trey Steiger. The sports drink is the official hydration partner of London based Premier League soccer club Arsenal FC and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).