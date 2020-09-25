LOS FELIZ— On Tuesday, September 22, three Los Angeles City Council members filed a motion to have a statue erected in honor of the late U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmember David Ryu and Councilmember Monica Rodriguez introduced the motion at a meeting adjourned in memory of RBG.

On September 18, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away due to cancer complications.

Appointed in 1993 by President Bill Clinton, Ginsburg was the second woman on the Supreme Court. After graduating Columbia Law School, Ginsburg served as a professor at Rutgers Law School and Columbia Law School. Much of her legal career was dedicated to advocating for women’s rights.

“Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a champion of race and gender equality. She was determined, fearless, resilient and a fierce advocate for women’s rights and civil rights. It’s impossible to overstate the incredible impact she had on women across the nation. A city of Los Angeles statue honoring her would be a lasting tribute to a woman whose life-changing work will outlive us all,” said Councilmember Monica Rodriguez of District 7, which is much of the northeastern San Fernando Valley.

Canyon News spoke to Mark Pampanin, the Director of Communications for Councilman Councilmember Ryu of District 4, which encompasses Los Feliz, Griffith Park, Hollywood and more.

Pampanin forwarded the statement by Ryu: “Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the daughter of immigrants and the first in her family to go to college, is an enduring symbol of triumph in the face of injustice. She believed a more equal world was possible, so she made one. She is a feminist and a civil rights icon, and her legacy must live on. A statue to the late Justice would inspire future generations of Angelenos to carry the torch forward.”

The motion seeks allocation from the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs. The location of the statue has yet to be announced.