LOS ANGELES— On August 26, Los Angeles County announced the launch of the “L.A. vs Hate” initiative which has the mission of ending hate crimes in the county.

The County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, the LA County Department of Workforce Development, Aging and Community Services (WDACS), and the Commission on Human Relations all partnered together for the creation of this initiative.

The announcement came after 211-LA received a total of 256 calls of hate crime between January and July of 2020.

“In Los Angeles County, there is no place for hate. Now more than ever, we must all work together to combat the pandemic and take care of one another. The alarming spike in hate incidents in our County, particularly aimed at our Asian Pacific Islander communities and communities of color, requires a robust and creative response. That’s why I am proud of the LA vs Hate campaign’s innovation for partnering with local artists and organizations like Las Fotos Project to perform art interventions and produce marketing materials which aim to combat hate,” said Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda L. Solis.

There are three components to the “L.A. vs Hate” campaign. The first is a marketing campaign that brings awareness to the dangers of hate and the importance of reporting hate. The second reflects on bias motivating bullying and the importance of calling 211-LA. Lastly, the third provides a network of agencies to provide assistance and prevention strategies to hate.

“The L.A. vs Hate initiative is just one of the many strategies the County has embarked upon to dismantle racism and bias in our neighborhoods, workplaces, schools, and community gathering places,” said Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas. “This work preceded recently elevated demands for racial justice and aligns with the County’s current efforts to establish an antiracist policy agenda. The L.A. vs Hate initiative provides every Angeleno with tangible actions to undertake if they witness or are victimized by a hate crime or bias-motivated incident.”

Calls to 211-LA can be reported anonymously. 87% of residents who call 211-LA to report hate also request follow up services, and this is available for all callers.