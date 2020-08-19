GRIFFITH PARK- The Los Angeles Zoo has set a prospective reopening date for August 26, 2020. General admission and member reservations will open at noon on Wednesday, August 19.

For entry into the Zoo, guests must reserve an advanced timed-entry reservation for general admission and member status. Face coverings are required for all guests aged 2 and older as well as well as 6 feet of physical distance maintained at all times. Credit card payments are preferred for food, retail, and guest amenities.

All guests, including members, must reserve timed tickets online before visiting by selecting the specific day and time they would like to visit. Upon completion of the reservation, tickets will be sent to the email address provided by the visitor.

Reserved time slots are valid until 45 minutes after the hour. Once guests arrive within that time frame, they are welcome to be inside of the Zoo until close at 5 p.m. The last entry of the day is at 3:45 p.m.

To ensure adequate physical distancing between guests, attendance is capped each day to limit the total number of guests in the Zoo at one time. Guest and Member Services will operate at a limited capacity on-site to assist with ticketing and membership issues only. Same day re-entry will be permitted.

All Zoo staff are required to wear protective face coverings, submit to daily temperature checks, and stay at home if they are experiencing any signs of illness. Hand sanitizer stations are available at Safari Shuttle stops, food facilities, and other locations throughout the Zoo. In-person talks and presentations are temporarily suspended to avoid unsafe gathering.

The activities and facilities that are unavailable until further notice include:

Activities and Experiences

Angela Collier World of Birds Theater and Show

Talks and presentations

Giraffe Feedings

Flamingo Mingle

Behind-the-Scenes Experiences

Papiano Play Park

Tom Mankiewicz Conservation Carousel

Treetops Terrace

California Condor Rescue Zone

Photo Safari

Face painting

Caricature artist

Animal Exhibits

Muriel’s Ranch Contact Yard

Winnick Family Children’s Zoo Caves and Desert Trail

LAIR and Desert LAIR

Australia House

Aviary

Restrooms

Aviary restroom

Papiano Play Park restroom

Food Service

Gorilla Grill

Café Pico

Fork in the Road

If prospective guests feel sick or are experiencing symptoms such as:

Cough

Shortness of breath

Fever

Muscle aches

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Loss of taste or smell

Flu-like symptoms prior to visiting,

the Los Angeles Zoo has requested such guests stay home and select another day to visit. To change an existing reservation due to illness, email Guest Services at lazoo.tickets@lacity.org.

Guests without internet access or a credit card can reserve a time slot by calling 323-644-4211. Members without internet access can reserve a time slot by calling 323-644-4747.