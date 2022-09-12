MALIBU—The Los Angeles County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and Los Angeles County Fire Department will distribute free National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radios to Malibu residents during National Preparedness Month on Tuesday, September 13, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Senior Center at City Hall (23825 Stuart Ranch Road). Individuals are required to have advanced registration at http://bit.ly/LACORadio7.

The city of Malibu reported on its website that OEM is authorized to use NOAA alerting signals to alert the public in LA County about wildfires, earthquakes and other disasters by sending out an alert message over the NOAA weather radio frequencies.

With an NOAA weather radio, you can receive emergency information power and communications are knocked out. The radios are available to residents of communities in the Santa Monica Mountains (LACOFD Division 7 High Fire Hazard Severity Zones). Limit of one per household. Priority will be given to residents who require assistance to purchase a personal Weather Radio, as well as elderly or disabled people, or those with mobility issues. For more details contact megan.currier@fire.lacounty.gov.