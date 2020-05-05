SANTA MONICA- The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health has partnered with Headspace, a Santa Monica based company, on Saturday, May 2 to provide free access to guided meditation, sleep, and movement exercises. To access Headspace, users must:

Physically be in Los Angeles County when upon signing up online

Allow browser to share your location when prompted. The website will temporarily process this broad location information to verify your eligibility

Not have an existing subscription to Headspace Plus. If you already have a Headspace Plus subscription, log in to your account for further details

Headspace is currently conducting over 65 meditation research studies with national institutions to provide authentic expertise in meditation and the study of science in meditation. Active studies are in partnership with NYU, Stanford and USC lead by mindfulness researchers.

Sign up is available here. Interested users who are not in Los Angeles County at the moment, they may use the create a free account to use other stress managing resources on the website. Headspace is also available on the App Store.

Guided exercises on the website include:

Managing Anxiety

Restorative Healing

Stress Navigation

Navigating Change

Slumber Sleeping Music

Calming Sleep Music

Compass Garden (Sleepcast)

Headspace mindfulness and meditation exercises are an online source of strength and comfort. If you or someone you know is having difficulty coping with added stress, the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health can provide additional support at 800-854-7771.