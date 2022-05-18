EDMONTON—Game 7 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs ended with the Los Angeles Kings, losing to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, May 14. Rogers Place in Edmonton was shaking from the rafters as the Oilers shut out the Kings 2-0, advancing to the second round in the NHL Playoffs.

From the moment the puck dropped, it was an intense and physical game. Neither team scored in the first period, which was odd given that the series had been an offensive free for all up to that point.

The Oilers dominated every facet outshooting the Kings 41-29. Superstar Connor McDavid scored late in the second period, using his blazing speed, rushing the net and scoring off a rebound to make it 1-0.

Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick was fantastic in net, making 39 saves in the losing effort. Quick was previously a flawless 4-0 while playing in Game Sevens. The Kings offense was unable to mount an attack and squandered a golden opportunity which ended their Stanley Cup dreams. Hosting Game 6 at Crypto.com Arena, up 3-2 in the first round series with a chance to eliminate the Oilers, they lost 4-2. This was their best chance to upset the Oilers.

The game was never as close as the 2-0 score would indicate as Edmonton was dominant. The Oilers will now meet the Calgary Flames. These Kings never backed down, fought valiantly in spite of being the under dog. Congrats on reaching the Playoffs, better luck next season Kings!