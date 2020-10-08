PACIFIC PALISADES—The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a fire on Thursday, October 8, at the Pacific Palisades Library Branch. There were no reports of any injuries the LAFD reported.

The fire was reported at around 7:10 a.m. The LAFD responded to “an automatic alarm with several sprinkler activations” initially, but the first arriving LAFD truck encountered a structure fire. The library is located at 861 Alma Real Dr.

According to LAFD’s spokesperson Nicholas Prange, “28 LAFD firefighters performed a coordinated fire attack, with vertical ventilation and salvage operations, to extinguish a stubborn fire,” inside the library.

The Los Angeles Fire Department indicated the fire appeared to have started in the attic of the building, and that it took firefighters approximately one hour to extinguish the flames completely.

Firefighters also had to deal with the water flow from automatic fire sprinklers activated by the fire— LAFD said crews took measures to protect the books as much as possible from water and smoke damage and were able to save “nearly all of the books inside.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Canyon News reached out to the Palisades Library for further information, but did not hear back before print.