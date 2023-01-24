HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On January 23, at approximately 9:28 p.m. 911 the Los Angeles Fire Department received a call regarding a structure fire at 10610 Ventura Boulevard at the Subway restaurant. At 9:34 p.m. the Citizen App reported the LAFD were on the scene and requested the Los Angeles Department of Transportation for traffic control.



Commenters on the Citizen app reported that the Subway location has had multiple issues, with emdubb stating:

“It’s always that Subway spot. either getting robbed, windows smashed out, or lit on fire. These people do not get paid enough for that level of nonsense.”



“Transient got gas and lit the place on fire. LAPD needs to patrol the area better, they just ignore the problems in that area,” yyzlax commented.



“That corner is infested with homeless/transients,” jackyxgarcia wrote.



No additional details regarding the cause of the fire has been disclosed to the public.