CALIFORNIA—The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate Dev, Singh, 22, who has been reported missing. The LAPD reported he was last seen on November 3, around 1 a.m., walking away from his home on the 1900 block of Beloit Avenue. He has not been seen or heard from since. Dev’s phone is off, and friends and family are unable to contact him and are concerned about his safety.

Signh has black hair and brown eyes. He stands 5 feet and 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, green shirt, red pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dev Singh is asked to contact the Los Angeles Police Department, Missing Persons Unit, at (213) 996-1800. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Tipsters may visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu. Tipsters may download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.