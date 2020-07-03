PACIFIC PALISADES — On Friday, June 3, West LA Area Detectives published a tweet requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a security camera theft case.

On Tuesday, June 30, at around 4 a.m., the suspect walked up to a driveway and removed the victim’s security camera. The camera was located on the interior of the house. The suspect then fled the scene with the camera in hand.

The incident reportedly happened on Castellammare Dr. in Pacific Palisades.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male of 25 years of age. He was wearing a beige bucket hat and a sweatshirt with a white logo on it. He is also estimated to be 5’9” tall and 170 lbs. The hair and eye color information are unknown.

Anyone with information on the suspect or who believes they have been a victim of his camera theft is encouraged to contact the police. Please call West LA Theft Detective Hill at (310) 444-1579.