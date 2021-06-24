SHERMAN OAKS—The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a fatal shooting on Tuesday, June 23.

West Valley Area police officers responded to a call of a shooting on Sherman Way and Woodley Avenue around 3:30 p.m. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the 43-year-old, Elvis Castellanos suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived on the scene and transported Castellanos to a local hospital where he later died from injuries sustained.

Early investigations revealed that the suspect got out of a dark SUV at a gas station, walked up to Castellanos, and shot him multiple times before getting back into the SUV and fleeing the scene. No additional details about the suspect has been released to the public.

Anyone with additional information has been asked to call Valley Bureau Homicide Detective Israel Lopez at (213)-271-6893 or Detective Sharon Kim at (213)-216-0171, or the Operations Valley Bureau Homicide office at (818)-374-9550. During non-business hours, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). In addition, anonymous calls can be sent to the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477), or you may visit https://www.lapdonline.org/la_regional_crime_stoppers.