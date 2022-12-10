ARLETA—Police are looking for a motorist who is responsible for killing a pedestrian in a hit and run that transpired in Arleta on Wednesday, December 7.

According to the LAPD, the 29 year old pedestrian was crossing Terra Bella Street when a driver in a Mercedes-Benz S-Class sedan who was traveling at a high speed hit him. He was injured and eventually succumbed to his injuries at the scene. His identiy is being withheld at this time pending notification of kin.

A $50,000 reward his being offered to help police locate and apprend the suspect. A description of the motorist is unavailable.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call detectives at 818-644-8032 or 818-644-8028; or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.