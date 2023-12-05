WEST HOLLYWOOD—The Los Angeles Sheriff Department’s Missing Persons Unit investigators announced on Friday, December 1 that they are asking for the public’s help to locate Jack Basil Cooper, 23. Cooper, who is a White male, was last heard from on October 23, near the intersection of Santa Monica and San Vicente Boulevard in West Hollywood.

He stands 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. He has straight brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black hat. His family is concerned with his well-being and is asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with details about the incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500. For those wanting to remain anonymous call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.