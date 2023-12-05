WEST HOLLYWOOD—The Los Angeles Sheriff Department’s Missing Persons Unit investigators announced on Friday, December 1 that they are asking for the public’s help to locate Jack Basil Cooper, 23. Cooper, who is a White male, was last heard from on October 23, near the intersection of Santa Monica and San Vicente Boulevard in West Hollywood.

Help is needed to locate Jack Basil Cooper who has been missing since October 2023.

He stands 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. He has straight brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and black hat. His family is concerned with his well-being and is asking for the public’s help.

Anyone with details about the incident is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500. For those wanting to remain anonymous call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.