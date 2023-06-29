BEVERLY HILLS—Four-time NBA champion LeBron James demolished his house in Beverly Hills last week. James is starting construction to completely rebuild “his dream home,” according to a tweet made by Front Office Sports on June 22.

According to Forbes, James paid $36.75 million for the 1930s Mediterranean-style home in 2020, which was slightly below the original listing price of $39 million.

The 13,000-square-foot villa featured a large motor court for his many cars, four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, vaulted ceilings, a screening room, and seven fireplaces.

Reportedly, James filed for building permits for the 2.5-acre plot since the Beverly Hills home was first purchased, but legalities delayed the project.

The property was previously owned by Lee Phillip Bell, known for being a co-creator of the CBS soap operas, “The Bold and the Beautiful” and “The Young and the Restless.” Bell died in 2020, but both soaps are still airing on daytime TV.

Other celebrity owners include French-American actor Charles Boyer who starred in over 80 films, as well as prolific film producer Howard Hughes, who leased the home to actress Katharine Hepburn.