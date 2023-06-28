WEST HOLLYWOOD—On July 27, NASDAQ reports indicate a fourth quarter loss for LiveOne Inc., which is located at 9200 Sunset Boulevard Suite 1201 in West Hollywood. It is formerly known as LiveXLive Media Inc. which is devoted to live music and music related video content from various artists like Duran Duran, Radiohead, Metallica, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Bruce Springsteen, and others.

LiveOne (LVO) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.05 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.02. This compares to a loss of $0.11 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items.

This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -150 percent. A quarter ago, it was expected that the company would post a loss of $0.04 per share. Over the last four quarters, the company surpassed consensus EPS estimates just once.



LiveOne, which belongs to the Zacks Audio Video Production industry, posted revenues of $25.55 million for the quarter that ended March 2023, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.74 percent. This compares to year-ago revenues of $23.43 million. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates two times over the last four quarters.



For their last quarter, LiveOne (LVO) reported earnings of -$0.05 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of -$0.02 per share. This reflects a negative earnings surprise of 150 percent. Look for LVO’s next earnings release expected on August 10, 2023.

It is expected for the company to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, reflecting a year-over-year decrease of 300 percent.