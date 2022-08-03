(PHOTO:Michael C. Floch)

LOS ANGELES- The iconic voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Vin Scully sadly passed away at the age of 94 on Tuesday, August 2, at his home in Hidden Hills, Dodgers Nation is certainly blue after losing the greatest announcer in the history of sports.

He is survived by his five children, 21 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

It is nearly impossible to articulate or describe the importance of the legendary voice of the Boys in Blue. His thrilling calls, the enthusiasm, Scully’s encyclopedia knowledge of the history of the game. Vin Scully became the Brooklyn Dodgers announcer in 1950, he retired in 2016.

“We have lost an icon,” said Stan Kasten, the President and CEO of the Dodgers in a statement.

“The Dodgers Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster, but as a humanitarian,” Kasten said.

Dodgers potcher Clayton Kershaw said,”he was the best there ever was, what a tremendous life, I’m so glad I got to meet him,” said the Dodgers legendary pitcher postgame. The devastating news was released as the Dodgers were facing their arch rival the San Francisco Giants in the Bay Area.

The Dodgers won 9-5, unfortunately with the passing of this gentle, classy man, the victory was overshadowed by a profound blend of sadness and gratitude for the poetic voice that narrated and called some of the games best moments.

The beloved broadcaster, who was born Vincent Edward Scully in New York on November 29, 1927, would certainly leave his mark on the sports landscape.

A complete list of Vin scully’s accolades and historic achievements would require volumes, so here is a brief list of brilliant career.

Among his many honors, Scully received The Presidential Medal of Freedom, The Ford C. Frick Award from the National Baseball Hall of Fame and a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame.

He has been in the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame for 40 years. Besides being the Dodgers broadcaster from 1950-2016, he also broadcast 25 World Series and 20 no-hitters.

For generations of Dodger fans, it was Scully’s enthusiastic voice that boomed from car radios and television, capturing hundreds of classic Dodger memories.

The first one that comes to mind is one of sports most iconic moment’s. Kirk Gibson’s home run in game 1 of the 1988 world Series was seemingly pulled from a Hollywood script.

Trailing 4-3 in the bottom of the ninth, with injuries to both legs, Kirk Gibson was called upon to pinch hit with two outs. He hit a two-run walk off home run against Oakland Athletics pitcher Dennis Eckersley for a thrilling 5-4 victory.

It has been voted the single greatest moment in Los Angeles sports history. Here is what Scully said as Gibson was rounding the bases.

“In the year that has been so improbable, the impossible has happened. They are going wild at Dodger Stadium and no one wants to leave.”

Dodger fans as well as sports fans all over the world are mourning the loss of this National Treasure. His famous “it’s time for Dodgers baseball,” will resonate throughout the ages.