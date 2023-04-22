SHERMAN OAKS— On April 20, the Los Angeles Police Department Van Nuys detectives arrested a suspect responsible for a kidnapping of an elderly man, LAPD released in a statement.

At around 9:05 a.m., a driver of a Golden Age Senior Daycare – a senior center in Tarzana – van parked the vehicle near the 15000 block of La Maida Street. The driver exited the vehicle to pick up a passenger, while a 93-year old male remained seated inside the van. A female suspect – later identified as 38-year-old Lindsey Gordonellyson – entered the driver’s seat of the van and drove away with the elderly male inside the vehicle.

Van Nuys Patrol Division officers were notified of the stolen vehicle and – with the help of the Air Support Unit – were able to locate the van in pursuit. The officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the van, however, Gordonellyson failed to stop and a pursuit was initiated, LAPD said. She reportedly continued on driving in a reckless manner.

At a point, Gordonellyson stopped the vehicle in an alley near the 7600 Block of Tyrone Avenue. She was immediately taken into custody and the male passenger – identified at Abby Javaheri – was returned home after receiving medical treatment. No injuries to the victim were reported.

“He went through an ordeal that no one should go through. Being that age and he’s battling cancer,” Kambiz Merabi, the victims father-in-law told Fox 10. “He didn’t have his seatbelt on because he just got in the car and the door of the minivan was open,” Merabi continued.

Gordonellyson was booked for Kidnapping and her bail was set at $125,000. Canyon News spoke with LAPD Officer Matthew Cruz who confirmed that no additional information is available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact LAPD Van Nuys Detectives at (818) 374-0040. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.