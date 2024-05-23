SANTA MONICA—On Wednesday, May 22, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office disclosed a woman has been charged with leading Los Angeles Police officers on a high-speed pursuit throughout Los Angeles that ended in a multi-vehicle crash on the northbound 405 Freeway on May 17.

Lisa Ann Heflin, 41, was charged in case 24ARCF00739 with 10 counts of assault upon a peace officer; four counts of assault with a deadly weapon; one count of fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s motor vehicle while driving recklessly; and one count of hit-and-run driving resulting in property damage. She pleaded not guilty to all charges at arraignment on May 22. A preliminary hearing setting is scheduled on June 20 in Dept. 31 of the Airport Courthouse.

On May 17, at approximately 4:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department’s Pacific Division responded to a disturbance call where they encountered Heflin. When approached by officers, she allegedly got into her vehicle, crashed into a police cruiser and proceeded to lead officers on a 30-minute, high-speed pursuit through the cities of Venice Beach, Santa Monica, and West Los Angeles before entering the northbound 405 Freeway and crashing into multiple vehicles.

Five police vehicles, two civilian vehicles and a tractor trailer were damaged during the chase. None of the victims sustained significant injuries.

If convicted as charged, the maximum sentence is 22 years and 8 months in state prison. The court has set bail at $695,000. The case is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department.