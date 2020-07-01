BEL AIR­─Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli resigned from the Bel-Air Country Club weeks after pledging guilty in college admissions scandal on May 22.

Board of Directors for the Bel-Air Country Club unanimously decided to suspend Loughlin and Giannulli, while the decision also implies their membership would be valid after they finish serving their time. Some members expressed their supports to the couples while others argued that accepting them as members could harm the reputation of the Club. Loughlin and Giannulli reportedly resigned from Bel-Air Country Club as they didn’t feel welcomed.

“BACC is a Club of gentlemen and gentlewomen. Gentlemen are not felons, and felons in turn are not gentlemen. You cannot be a member in good standing and guilty of a felony at the same time, it is a non sequitur. Referring to felons as gentlemen in good standing is nothing more than an attempt to legitimize their continued membership,” said Michael E. Gallagher, Past President of Bel-Air Country Club who resigned from the Club after the Board made the decision. “Suspending membership, while the offender is imprisoned, is an illusory penalty and does nothing to address the reputational damage brought on by their continued membership.”

Lori Loughlin, 55, who is known for her role on the sitcom “Full house,” and Mossimo Giannulli, 57, Loughlin’s husband who is a fashion designer changed the plea to guilty on an online hearing via Zoom on May 22 after maintaining their innocence for more than a year. They have been involved in the case of paying an admissions consultant $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters into the University of Southern California as athletes.

Loughlin pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Giannulli pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud. The case is still pending.