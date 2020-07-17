LOS FELIZ—On Tuesday, July 14, the Los Feliz Branch Library posted on their official Instagram page promoting the library’s annual Summer Reading Challenge. This year’s theme being “Get in the Game.” In the post, the branch library encourages locals to pick up starter packets at the Los Feliz Branch Library or any of the 17 other Los Angeles Public Library Hubs.

The Summer Reading Challenge is an annual community tradition held by Los Angeles Public Libraries. This year’s challenge lasts from June 1 to August 31 and is available to all ages, young and old. Unique to this year’s program is that all summer reading programming, which used to be in-person, will now be completely virtual.

There is also an offered prize to participants as well. Competitors earn a badge for every 6 days of reading, earning up to 15 badges for the extent of the 90 day program. Along with the registration badge, there are a total of 16 total badges to collect. Each badge comes with a printable puzzle piece, so that once all the badges have been printed, a puzzle can be assembled.

In addition, reading is not the only way to earn badges. Other options include: listening to audio books, attending a virtual library program or story time, taking an online lesson at lapl.org/onlinelearning, and more.

The post ends by reminding patrons that libraries are open for to go services only, on Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Patrons are required to wear facial coverings and follow social distancing measures.