LOS FELIZ—On Friday, September 10, just after 3:00 a.m., Los Angeles Police officers responded to a call of shots fired at Hollywood Boulevard and Rodney Drive near Los Feliz. Los Angeles Police arrived on the scene and found one dead. According to reports, the suspect fled the scene.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Media Relations officer, Jeff Lee, told reporters that the suspect approached the victim as he was attempting to get into his vehicle.

The victim was later identified as 33-year-old Kareen Johnson who died of a gunshot wound to the chest. It is not clear if the shooting was gang-related. According to LAPD, this case is still under investigation.

First reports indicate that the incident occurred after a bar fight. Deja McCullers, who is a friend of the victim, told reporters that they were going to a local strip club where a group of friends were meeting to celebrate a birthday that night. McCuller indicated that Johnson had not gone inside the club yet.

Bystanders reported that the suspect fired numerous shots toward the victim.

To report any details on the case or the suspect, please call the LAPD anonymous tip line below.

Anonymous Tip Line, 1-877-LAPD 24-7 (1-877-527-3247)