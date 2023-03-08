WEST HOLLYWOOD— On Tuesday, March 7, two suspects reportedly stole a Louis Vuitton bag at gunpoint at a Shoe Palace department store, Citizen reported. The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for both suspects.

At 4:02 p.m., LAPD officers responded to a call that two ski-masked men committed the armed robbery at North Genessee Avenue and Melrose Ave. The two suspects were last seen fleeing northbound on Genessee Avenue in a vehicle. The vehicle is described as a white 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee with tinted windows, with a license plate of 8MOU286.

No information about the victim has been disclosed. No injuries were reported.

If anyone has any information about the suspects or this incident, they are urged to contact LAPD at 1-877-275-5273.