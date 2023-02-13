GLENDALE, AZ– The stage was set as Super Bowl XLII began on a picture postcard beautiful day. The champions of the AFC the Kansas City Chiefs, and the champions of the NFC the Philadelphia Eagles squared off on Sunday, February 12. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38 -35 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

It is Kansas City’s second Super Bowl victory in the last 4 years. Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP for the second time in his career. His legacy is both cemented and at the same time continues. He becomes the first player in the NFL to win both the regular season and Super Bowl MVP since Kurt Warner achieved the feat in 2000.

A Harrison Butker 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds remaining in Super Bowl LVII. Once again, it was a dazzling second half display of offensive brilliance provided by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Co.

The game opened with Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, scoring by sneaking the ball in after an 11 play, 74 yard Drive culminating in an opening drive touchdown. The Chiefs answered right back as Patrick Mahomes marched down the field with a precise TD throw to his favorite target Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs responded quickly, and the offensive track meet was on.

The Chiefs made a game changing moment when KC Linebacker Nick Bolton recovered a 36-yard fumble, tying the score at 14 apiece in a thrilling Super Bowl early on.

On the critical 4th and six, Jalen hurts used his lightning speed while using his legs to gain a pivotal first down. KC made mental errors going offside giving the unstoppable Hurts an opportunity to dash four yards for a simple gallop finding the end zone , taking the lead 21-14 at halftime.

Philly’s dominant run offense absolutely dominated the way they have all season long. Two Rushing TDS in the first half alone gave them early momentum.

The action on the field really heated up as Rihanna took the stage in a beautiful red outfit with her dancers dress dressed as if they were ready for a snowstorm. Rihanna’s set focused on her massive global radio hits.

Her brief set was wildly popular, as the crowd cheered their approval. Fireworks exploded over the beautiful Glendale sky as Rihanna launched into her two signature hits umbrella and diamonds. And after 13 minutes during halftime, she was done and the football resumed.

As the second half opened Mahomes showed no signs of injury. The Chiefs marched down the field and scored a touchdown on a one yard Isiah Pacheco touchdown. Then another defensive touchdown by the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the play was ruled as an incomplete pass as the Eagles dodged a bullet.

For all the endless conversation and debate leading up to Super Bowl LVII, it was inevitable that the outcome was going to come down to Patrick Mahomes and the Chief’s success in the final quarter of the NFL season.

KC wide receiver Kadarius Toney became the X factor of the Super Bowl, first he caught a TD reception giving the Chiefs their first lead of the game.

This Whirlwind Super Bowl would just not end. Trailing by 8, Hurts found DaVonte Smith and caught a huge pass inside the Chiefs five. After scoring a TD, Hurts converted the two point conversion on a run. This classic Super Bowl was tied 35-35 with five minutes left in the game.

Mahomes drove the Chiefs down the field, including a dramatic run setting up the Super Bowl winning field goal. He threw three TD touchdowns and the Kansas City Chiefs are officially a dynasty.