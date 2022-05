MALIBU— A male victim was killed in a collision involving a motorcycle and a vehicle on PCH on Saturday, May 14.

The collision occurred on PCH near Mulholland Highway and Leo Carillo State Beach at around 4:15 p.m on Saturday.

The victim was the motorcyclist, a male, Pacific Attorney Group reported. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The incident is still under investigation by the California Highway Patrol – no further details are available at this time.